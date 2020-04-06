Nursing home resident dies from Covid-19

A RESIDENT in an Omagh nursing home has died from COVID-19, it has been confirmed.

Other residents at Harold McCauley House, located off the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, and their families have been informed of the cause of death.

They have also been reassured that staff at the home, which is managed by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Council for Social Witness, are doing “absolutely everything” that can be done to minimise the risk to them and prevent the spread of infection. To further protect residents at the home, staff have moved them to their rooms.

Lindsay Conway, the church’s director of Social Service, said, “Whenever a resident passes away it is an extremely sad time for the loved ones that they have left behind and the staff who cared and looked after them.

“During these particular difficult days, to know that one of our residents passed away as a result of the current pandemic, brings the reality and enormity of the situation even closer to home. Our heartfelt condolences, sympathy and prayers go out to the family and wider family circle.”

Mr Conway said as the church was committed to openness and transparency, the other residents and their families had been told about the situation.

He said, “We have reassured them that we are doing absolutely everything that can be done to minimise the risk and prevent the spread of infection.

“This, of course, means following Public Health Agency and Department of Health guidelines stringently. We have also taken the precaution of moving residents to their rooms to further protect them.

“At this time also I want to commend the staff in Harold McCauley House for their dedication and commitment that is above and beyond the call of duty in these unprecedented times.”

Mr Conway also admitted that, like all health and social care providers, they were struggling to sustain adequate stocks of appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

He added, “We are, however, actively making every attempt to increase the stock that we have in all our homes, which will enable us to keep both residents and staff safe.”

