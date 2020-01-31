GAA trailblazer laid to rest

HARRY Hartop, a trailblazing All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, has died at his home in Limavady.

Mr Hartop, originally from Dromore, was on the half forward line for Tyrone minors in 1947 on a historic day when they defeated Mayo to bring the first All-Ireland football title to the county. He was also on the minor team that retained the title the following year.

However at the age of 19 he joined the RUC and was thereby banned from the Association under Rule 21 forbidding members of police in the North and British security forces from being members. The rule was lifted in 2001.

Advertisement

In 2008, during an interview with the Ulster Herald, the retired police officer recalled memories of those glory days and how, for security reasons, he had not been to a GAA game since the outbreak of the Troubles in 1969, but continued to follow the fortunes of Tyrone through the media.

On what was described as “the day of my life”, Mr Hartop attended the 2008 All-Ireland final when Tyrone seniors beat Kerry and the minors drew with Mayo. The match tickets were provided by the Ulster Herald and Tyrone GAA.

He also attended a number of reunions with the minor players of ‘47 and ‘48 in later years renewed acquaintances with friends who shared those great days.

In the 2008 interview, he reflected, “In 1947 I remember my family and friends and all the supporters coming onto the field. It was the first Tyrone team to win an All-Ireland title. You never forget something like that.”

Mr Hartop also spoke of having to give up his beloved game to pursue a career in the RUC.

He said, “It was heartbreaking to give up the Gaelic. I felt especially hurt in 1956 when Tyrone seniors won the Ulster title. It was sore to miss being involved in that era. Long before the ban was lifted, I went to some games. Possibly according to the rules of the GAA I shouldn’t have been at it but I still went along.

“I never lost my love for Gaelic football or following Tyrone. In 2003, it was very emotional to see Tyrone on TV win the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time. I was also delighted to hear Dromore won their first county title last year (2007). It was a long time coming.

Advertisement

“It is over 60 years ago since I played for Dromore and am a long time out of the village.”

Mr Hartop is survived by wife Carol, children Brendan, Colette, Kevin, Brian, Paula, Neil and Glenn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a wide family circle.

His funeral Mass took place in St Mary’s Church, Limavady with interment afterwards in Enagh Cemetery.