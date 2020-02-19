The voting begins…

The voting is now open for the 2019 Ulster Herald Sports Personality Awards and it is over to you to support your favourite sports person or team. To register your vote simply click on the VOTE tab above, select the relevant award from the drop down list, then vote! You have just over one week to get your votes in as voting closes on Friday 28th February. The winners of each award will be revealed at a black tie gala event on Friday 6th March!

The marquee night in the local sporting calendar is almost upon us as this week we officially launch the 2019 Ulster Herald Sports Awards, in association with principal sponsor Main Street. Now in our 20th year top stars of all ages from an impressive variety of sports and disciplines will converge on Kelly’s Inn, Garvaghey on Friday, March 6 as we gather to celebrate the sporting achievements of the last twelve months and recall the memorable moments from another phenomenal year of success. The teams and individuals who helped create those magical moments will be among our guests at the gala black tie occasion as we recognise and celebrate their outstanding performances.

On the night we will throw the spotlight on all those central figures in the drama and excitement that unfolded on the pitches, courts, roads, tracks and halls in 2019. With such a vast array of sporting excellence to choose from the Herald will again be asking our readers to help select the winners in various categories from the shortlist of contenders whose magnificent feats will be highlighted in the coming weeks. The overall Sports Personality winner will be chosen from our 12 monthly award winners who were selected throughout the year.

The Club of the Year, Team of the Year, Young Team of the Year and School Team of the Year winners will be chosen, with your help from a shortlist of candidates in each category who made an outstanding contribution to sports life locally in the year.

On the night we will be presenting our popular Hall of Fame Award, which celebrates the stellar career of an individual within their own particular sport. We also have the Special Achievement Award category which identifies an individual whose selfless endeavours on the sporting front have proven a real inspiration to others. In addition to recognising the outstanding achievements of the youth in our community, the Herald will again present a Young Sports Personality of the Year prize.

And we also have the Recognition Award, which will recognise the fantastic contribution made to sport by athletes and sport people with an intellectual, physical or sensory disability who have overcome major obstacles to be the best they can be. Watch out in the coming weeks for our list of nominees and make your choice as to who should receive our specially commissioned Awards which will be presented to the winners on the night.

This is one of the top sporting events of the year in Tyrone and if you would like to be a part of it then contact Catherine on 02882415009. Tickets are priced at £35 for the black tie event which includes a five-course sit-down meal and entertainment afterwards.

The 2019 Ulster Herald Sports Awards, in association with principal sponsor Main Street will take place on Friday 6th March 2020 in Kelly’s Inn, Garvaghey.