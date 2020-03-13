Third venue in Omagh area closed for deep clean

A THIRD venue in the Omagh area has been closed for a deep cleaning as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus continue throughout Tyrone.

The Charm Inn Bar and Restaurant in Carrickmore has announced that the premises will be closed tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday while the clean takes place.

They have thanked their customers for their support.

Advertisement

It follows news earlier that the Strule House public services centre in Omagh and the Drumragh Integrated College also on the Crevenagh Road in the town will also be subject to a deep clean.

Earlier the Public Health Agency confirmed that there were now 29 cases in the north, up from 20 on Thursday.