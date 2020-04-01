+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinesTwo more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Two more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Posted: 4:15 pm April 1, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19  in Northern Ireland has risen by 103 today, bringing the total to 689.

And as of 11.19am on April 1, 30 people have sadly passed away after testing positive.

There have been 200 positive test results in the Belfast district, the highest concentration of positive cases in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.

Advertisement

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Posted: 4:15 pm April 1, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW