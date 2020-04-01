Two more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has risen by 103 today, bringing the total to 689.
And as of 11.19am on April 1, 30 people have sadly passed away after testing positive.
There have been 200 positive test results in the Belfast district, the highest concentration of positive cases in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.
Posted: 4:15 pm April 1, 2020