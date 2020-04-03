Anger at erection of new Irish sign during lockdown

Mid Ulster District Council has defended its decision to allow workers to erect an Irish language signpost in Castlecaulfield, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anger over the dual language sign emerged in a social media post from the Loyalist Moygashel Dungannon group who claimed the work was in contravention of the strict guidelines that only essential work is carried out.

The group, which posted several images of the work in progress in the village on Friday morning, claimed they had been ‘inundated’ with complaints.

But in a response to the Herald, the council said the erection of the signpost was carried out on under social distancing restrictions.

“Where resources and social distancing restrictions allow, we have continued to deliver services, from grass-cutting and litter-picking to property management activity, including the erection of street name plates which had previously been agreed, ordered and received into stock,” said a spokesperson for the council.

In its social media post – which received a sizeable amount of support and also ridicule – the Loyalist Moygashel Dungannon group said, “We received photographic evidence of a MUDC (Mid Ulster District Council) employee installing bilingual signage on Annaghmakeown road.

“There are several concerns surrounding these actions by MUDC. Firstly, the British government have introduced clear instructions for all British citizens to adhere to during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the clarity of the restrictions, questions must be asked: Do MUDC prioritise their Republican agenda above the safety of the rate payers in the district? Who signed off on this unnecessary work to be completed in these times of crisis?”

Their statement continued, “As Annaghmakeown road is a predominantly British/Protestant area is there a need for this Irish language signage which will put further strains on the local economy and intimidate the local residents?

“Further concerns have been raised around the legality of installing this specific road sign, as several residents on this road have never been informed or consulted.

“Also MUDC have closed the local recycling due to staffing issues. It is clear where their priorities lie.

“MUDC once again promote their clear anti-British agenda which continues to alienate the British community of Castlecaulfield.”

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson said he contacted the Council’s senior management team and “demanded that Council stick to priority services which we were advised were happening”.

He added, “The priorities are bin collections and cemeteries. A survey was carried out on this road a few months ago, regrettably due to the unfair policy a small number of responses can allow this to proceed.”

In January, the loyalist group highlighted the vandalism of dog fouling signs in Moygashel in which ‘Comhairle Ceantair Lár Uladh’ – the Irish language translation of Mid Ulster District Council – was removed.

Dungannon and wider Mid Ulster area has seen a catalogue of attacks on Irish language signposts; From June 2017 to the start of this year, there had been 103 incidents of vandalism on dual language signs in the district, with the total cost to clean, repair or replace them standing at £13,194.